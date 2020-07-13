Great White Performs At An Outdoor Concert Without Social Distancing

DICKINSON, ND (CelebrityAccess) — Great White, a rock band known for their hit “Once Bitten Twice Shy” and for headlining a concert that turned into one of the deadliest nightclub fires in U.S. history, sparked controversy when they performed a gig in North Dakota last week without any apparent social distancing.

Videos from the outdoor concerts showed fans packed shoulder to shoulder in front of the stage and seemingly entirely without masks.

The concert, which was part of Dickinson, North Dakota’s “First on First: Dickinson Summer Nights” concert series organized by a local fraternal organization.

Following the concert, the band told Blabbermouth that they apologized if people disagreed with their decision to perform and noted that they were not in a position to enforce social distancing or masks.

“GREAT WHITE would like to address our Thursday, July 9, at First On First Dickinson Summer Nights concert in North Dakota.

“We understand that there are some people who are upset that we performed this show, during this trying time. We assure you that we worked with the Promoter. North Dakota’s government recommends masks be worn, however, we are not in a position to enforce the laws.

“We have had the luxury of hindsight and we would like to apologize to those who disagree with our decision to fulfill our contractual agreement.

“The Promoter and staff were nothing but professional and assured us of the safety precautions.

“Our intent was simply to perform our gig, outside, in a welcoming, small town.

“We value the health and safety of each and every one of our fans, as well as our American and global community.

“We are far from perfect.”

According to the band’s calendar, their next performance is scheduled for August 7th when they are lined up to play Riverfest FM, a music festival in Ft. Madison, Iowa.