Spectra Announces Promotions At Owensboro Convention Center & Owensboro Sportscenter

OWENSBORO, KY (CelebrityAccess) — Venue management firm Spectra announced that Cody Thomas and Jeanette Goins have both been promoted to senior roles at the Owensboro Convention Center and the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Cody Thomas was promoted to the role of director of events for the Owensboro Convention Center. In his new role, Thomas will directly oversee the event managers and the coordination of all events in the convention center.

Thomas has been part of the Spectra team since 2016, most recently serving as senior events management at the venue. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Business Management from the University of Kentucky and a Bachelor’s degree in Organizational Leadership from Western Kentucky University.

Jeanette Goins was promoted to director of marketing for the Owensboro Convention Center and the Owensboro Sportscenter. She has been with Spectra since 2015 and most recently toiled as a marketing and public relations manager at the two venues.

Goins also assisted in marketing efforts detailing Spectra’s reopening plans for its portfolio of U.S. and Canadian venues.

In addition to her tenure at Spectra, Goins has several years of marketing and media experience having worked for network affiliates in Evansville, IN and Indianapolis, IN, a minor league professional hockey team working with two venues, now Indiana Farmers Coliseum and Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Prior to joining Spectra was the Sales and Marketing Manager for the Ford Center and Victory Theater in Evansville, IN.