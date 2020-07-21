Music In Paranoid Times Podcast: Episode 8 Ft. Timur Inceoglu of MRG Live

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 8 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives ‘music people’ in the digital age, Juliette & Al talk to Timur Inceoglu, Sr. Talent Buyer at MRG Live and advocate for the Canadian Independent Venue Coalition, about the struggles indie venues are facing in the wake of the ongoing global pandemic and how to ensure their future in a post-COVID world.

You can listen to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or for free HERE.

Check out Episode 8 below:

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>