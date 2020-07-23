Justin Bieber Announces His 2021 Rescheduled Dates

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Pop singer Justin Bieber announced the dates for his rescheduled World Tour, which will now take place in 2021.

The 45-date run has been rerouted and redesigned and will no longer be landing at stadiums. As well, the tour will not be making stops in some previously announced markets.

However, an additional 19 arena dates have been added to the run, including Tacoma, San Jose, Chicago, Toronto, New York, and Brookyln.

The run kicks off on June 2, 2021, at Pechanga Arena in San Diego and is now scheduled to conclude at the Golden Center in Sacramento, CA on August 15th.

Kehlani and Jaden Smith, who were originally scheduled to support the tour, will not be appearing on the new dates and a new support act will be added at a later date.

Tickets for rescheduled dates will be honored and tickets for canceled shows will be refunded automatically.