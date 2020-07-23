The Lefsetz Podcast: Harlan Coben

Harlan Coben’s latest book, “The Boy From The Woods,” entered the “New York Times” best seller chart at #1 in April. His breakthrough, “Tell No One,” was made into a Top Ten-listed film, and presently Coben has four successful series on Netflix: “The Five,” “Safe,” “The Stranger” and “The Woods.” Listen as Coben lays down the truth of the writing life, and the long hard road to getting film and television projects into production. Despite spending his days writing, Coben is a great conversationalist whose words are laden with insight. Listen.

