Guns N’ Roses Reschedules For 2021

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Reunited rock legends Guns N’ Roses announced the new dates for their rescheduled North American tour

The tour, which was postponed earlier this year due to the pandemic, will now get unederway on July 10, 2021 at Summerfest in Milwaukee and wrap on August 19th at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Several shows that were originally on the schedule were not rebooked, including Atlanta, Arlington, Texas, San Francisco, Seattle, and Tampa.

“Among these stops many of our existing 2020 shows will move to a new date at the same venue, while unfortunately a select few will need to be canceled due to routing and venue availability issues that developed during the postponement process. We thank everyone for their patience during this difficult time and look forward to performing for you all next year,” a spokesperson for the band said in announcing the rescheduled dates.

As of yet, there’s no word on the band’s Central & South American tour and their European dates. Planned shows in Dublin, London, and Glasgow were canceled earlier this year.

The rescheduled dates:

7/10/21 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest

7/13/21 Washington, DC Nationals Park

7/16/21 Minneapolis, MN Target Field

7/18/21 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium

7/21/21Chicago, IL Wrigley Field

7/24/21 Detroit, MI Comerica Park

7/26/21 Toronto, ONT Rogers Centre

8/3/21 Boston, MA Fenway Park

8/5/21 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium

8/11/21 Fargo, ND FargoDome

8/13/21 Missoula, MT Washington Grizzly Stadium

8/16/21 Denver, CO Dick’s Sporting Goods Park

8/19/21 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium (Previously SoFi Stadium)