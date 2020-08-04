Premier Concerts Launches New Socially Distanced Concert Series In Connecticut

MORRIS, CT (CelebrityAccess) — While much of the live concert industry is hunkering down and counting the days until the pandemic is over, a New Haven-based concert promoter is preparing to launch a new concert series on on a former New England dairy farm.

Located in Morris, CT, White Farms, a former New England farm that was converted into a wedding venue, has partnered with Premier Concerts/Manic Presents to bring nationally recognized touring acts to a socially distanced, outdoor concert setting.

The Twilight Concerts On The Farm concert series kicks off on August 22nd with a performance by Grace Potter, followed by a stand-up set from comedian Nikki Glaser on August 30th.

Seating at the farm will has been laid out using a ‘grid’ system with 8×8 spaces that can accommodate two guests, separated by an empty space for distancing on each side and one way aisles in the front and back of each row. Additionally, the grids will be offset, so that no one is sitting behind the fans in the next row.

Fans can remove masks once at their assigned seating area but masks will be required when moving around the venue and when entering or exiting the show. Guests who do not comply with social distancing and mask rules will receive one verbal warning from staff before being asked to leave the venue.

Food trucks, and concessions will be available, including alcoholic refreshment.

Other safety precautions include a health check on entry, including a brief questionnaire and a temperature check.