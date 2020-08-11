Cousin Brucie Returns To WABC

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Legendary radio personality Bruce Morrow is coming back to 77WABC, the station where he first introduced fans to The Beatles, Motown, 60s soul, surf music, and more. From 6 to 9 pm ET every Saturday night, beginning September 5, Cousin Brucie’s Saturday Night Rock & Roll Party will return to the airwaves at the station he helped build decades ago.

He will also be heard live on 77WABC, New York, sister station WLIR-FM 107.9, Hampton Bays, NY.

WABC was Morrow’s first broadcasting gig after he relocated from Miami in 1959 and he helped to put the station on the map. Morrow quickly became a success with a show in the evening time slot, playing a diverse range of music from pop, rock and Motown to novelty songs.

After 14 years, he left to replace Wolfman Jack on rival station WNBC. More recently, he was hosting oldies programming on satellite broadcaster SiriusXM.

“Cousins, this is literally one of the most exciting projects of my life,” said Morrow of his new gig. “It completes a circle… a career circle. It all started at WABC, and here we are all these years later, and the magic is still here. And what magic we’re going to make!”