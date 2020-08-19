Weedstock Musical Festival In Oklahoma To Take Place This Weekend Despite The Pandemic

STILLWATER, OK (CelebrityAccess) — While most music festivals and concerts in the U.S. are on hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers of the annual Weedstock music festival in Oklahoma are moving forward with this year’s event.

The festival, which is scheduled to kick off on August 20th, will bring three days of music “from your favorite red dirt bands,” to the Tumbleweeds Dance Hall in Stillwater, according to event producer Calffry.

The lineup features multiple bands from Oklahoma and Texas, including the Randy Rogers Band, Parker McCollum, Read Southall Band, Gionvanni & the Hired Guns, Kaitlin Butts, Flatland Cavalry, Shane Smith & The Saints, and William Clark Green, among others.

Not everyone is a big fan of the music festival, and Stillwater Mayor Will Joyce has requested that people not attend the event.

“It is not the right time for thousands of people to gather for a 3-day music festival,” Joyce said in a post to his social media last week.

“On a more personal level, I’m asking people to consider the general welfare of our community and make the responsible and caring decision not to attend this event at this time,” he added.

He also noted that newly implemented restrictions on public gatherings do not apply to the festival as it is taking place outside of city limits.

“Unfortunately, this declaration does not apply to the Weedstock festival, taking place just outside of City limits this weekend. I have been working with several other concerned local officials to find someone within the State government to regulate that event,” he said via social media on Wednesday.

“So far, the State Dept. of Health and the Governor’s Office have not identified anyone with the authority or willingness to do so, but I haven’t given up yet,” he added.

On Wednesday, Oklahoma’s State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 597 new coronavirus cases across the state, along with seventeen additional deaths related to the virus on Wednesday.