Britney Spears Seeks To Remove Her Father From Conservator Role

(CelebrityAccess) — Britney Spears has requested that her father, Jamie Spears, be blocked from resuming conservator duties for the pop star.

According to CNN, documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday revealed that Spears requested her conservatorship that “be changed substantially in order to reflect the major changes in her current lifestyle and her stated wishes” and that Jodi Montgomery to continue to serve as her conservator.

Montgomery was temporarily assigned to the role in 2019 after Jamie Spears was forced to step back from the role due to health issues in January and prompting a strange rumor campaign in which anonymous sources alleged that Spears was being held in a mental health care institution against her will at her Father’s request.

Spears has been under a court ordered conservatorship since 2008, after a series of personal struggles that appeared to include substance abuse. Her father was appointed as conservator, with oversight of her day-to-day affairs and medical decisions.