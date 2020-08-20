The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Legal Scholar Lawrence Lessig

Lawrence Lessig is one of America’s preeminent legal scholars, a law professor at Harvard, he also ran for president in 2016. Listen as we address the legal issues surrounding the presidential election, social media and antitrust. This is up-to-date legal analysis that is a must listen!

