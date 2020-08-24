The Telecast For This Year’s iHeartMusic Awards Has Been Canceled, Winners To Be Announced On-Air

SAN ANTONIO, TX (CelebrityAccess) — iHeartMedia announced Monday that the annual telecast of the iHeartRadio Music Awards has been canceled for 2020 and the awards will instead be revealed on-air throughout Labor Day weekend on iHeartRadio stations and through their other distribution platforms.

The award announcements will begin on Friday, September 4 at 5 pm local time and will continue over Labor Day weekend until 5 pm on Monday.

The programming will include winner announcements and will also feature acceptance speeches from artists in key categories.

The awards gala, which were first held in 2013, have been broadcast live on a variety of television outlets since inception, including NBC, TBS, TNT, and TruTV.

This year, Fox was to broadcast the show from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles in March before the event was postponed due to COVID-19.

Nominees for the 2020 iHeartRadio Music Awards, were announced on January 8. Artists receiving multiple nominations include Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello, Cardi B, Daddy Yankee, Dan + Shay, Drake, Ed Sheeran, El Fantasma, Halsey, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, Justin Bieber, Khalid, Kygo, Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Luke Combs, Maren Morris, Post Malone, Selena Gomez, SHAED, Shawn Mendes, Snow, Summer Walker and Taylor Swift.

The nominations are based on results from the iHeartRadio Chart. It includes listener feedback and performance data, according to airplay; digital streaming data from the iHeartRadio platform, including sales, social, online video data and tags from BigChampagne and Shazam.