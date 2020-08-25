Music In Paranoid Times: Episode 11 Ft. Craig Mannix

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – In Episode 11 of Music In Paranoid Times, the podcast that seeks to uncover what drives ‘music people’ in the digital age, Juliette & Al talk to Craig Mannix, A&R Manager at Sony Music Canada and co-founder of ADVANCE, Canada’s Black Music Business Collective, about serving as a unified front for Black people working within all sectors of the Canadian music industry, and their fight to develop an infrastructure that not only supports the betterment, upliftment and retention of Black people in the music business but also creates conditions for their long-term success.

You can listen to the Music In Paranoid Times podcast via Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or for free HERE .

Check out Episode 11 below:

