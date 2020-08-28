Another Planet Entertainment Joins We Make Events Red Alert Campaign

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — San Francisco-based concert promoter Another Planet Entertainment announced they are joining the California Events Coalition and other local venues in supporting the nationwide campaign #WeMakeEvents #RedAlertRESTART and #ExtendPUA on October 1st to sound a clarion call for financial assistance for the live music sector as it weathers the COVID-19 crisis.

The movement calls on Congress to pass the RESTART Act (S.3814) as quickly as possible, providing economic relief to the Live Events Industry, which has been effectively shut down since March, leaving businesses with virtually no revenue and leaving millions of people out of work.

As part of the campaign, on September 1st, APE’s venues the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium, Fox Theater in Oakland, the Greek Theatre at UC Berkley and The Independent, among other Bay Area buildings, structures, and residences will be illuminated with red lights from 9pm-12am PT.

The goal is to raise public awareness that for many businesses that serve as the backbone of the live entertainment industry, the situation has become a crisis requiring immediate legislative action.

APE’s venues will join hundreds of others in the effort in cities around the country including San Francisco, Los Angeles and San Diego shall join the nationwide targeted list of cities for the #WeMakeEvents #RedAlertRESTART #ExtendPUA event on September 1, 2020 including Washington D.C., Huntsville, Denver, Orlando, Tampa, Miami, Atlanta, Chicago, New Orleans, Boston, Baltimore, Las Vegas, New York City, Philadelphia, Pittsburg, Nashville, Dallas, Austin, Houston, Salt Lake City, Seattle, Portland, Phoenix, Boulder, Fayetteville, Lexington, Louisville, and Canadian neighbors including Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

For information about joining the event and lighting your building red, please contact: WeMakeEventsNorthAmerica@gmail.com