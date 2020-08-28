NBA Arenas To Be Used As Poling Places In November Following Player Walkout

(CelebrityAccess) — The NBA has announced that multiple arenas around the country will serve as polling locations during the upcoming U.S. Presidential election on November 3rd.

Arenas that will be temporarily repurposed for voting include Madison Square Garden in New York City, The Forum on Los Angeles, and Vivent Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah with additional announcements expected.

The decision to host election sites in the arenas follows a 3-day walkout by the National Basketball Players Assocation that brought the NBA Playoffs to a halt this week.

On Friday, the league and the NBPA issued a joint statement detailing their plan to return to play with an agreement that included a stipulation that league franchise-owned arenas will be used as voting locations.

If a deadline has passed that would prohibit such a use, team governors will work with local elections officials to find another election-related use for the facility, including but not limited to voter registration and ballot receiving boards.

“You have undoubtedly heard the voices of our players, coaches and staff, passionately and powerfully urging Americans to register and exercise their right to vote,” said Gillian Zucker, Clippers President of Business Operations. “We are dedicated to the same cause: fighting voter suppression and empowering all citizens to determine meaningful progress, for this generation and generations to come. Inglewood is the home of the Forum and will soon be the home of the L.A. Clippers. Now, it will also be a home for local voters, to come together and help shape a brighter future.”

The agreement between the league and the players union also included the formation of a joint social justice coalition focused on a broad range of issues, including increasing access to voting, promoting civic engagement, and advocating for meaningful police and criminal justice reform, and the creation of advertising campaigns using the NBA’s media channels to encourage civic engagement.

Playoffs are scheduled to resume on Saturday, August 29th.