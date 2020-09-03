Eric Hutcherson Named EVP, Chief Inclusion Officer At UMG

SANTA MONICA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Universal Music Group announced the hire of Eric Hutcherson as the label group’s Executive Vice President and Chief People and Inclusion Officer.

In the newly-created role, Hutcherson will collaborate with teams across UMG’s portfolio of record labels, publishing division and related companies. He will serve on UMG’s Executive Management Board and report directly to the label group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Sir Lucian Grainge.

“Our strength as a company comes from our people and our culture – combining the quality, passion and dedication of our people with our entrepreneurial drive. And that translates into the success of our artists and songwriters. But this new position is a reflection of the fact that, in music, you can’t rest on your past success. You need to improve and grow, and you need to continually become more diverse and inclusive. Eric understands that, and over his career he has built a track record to prove it. I’m thrilled to welcome Eric to UMG and looking forward to working with him as we drive our company to new levels of success,” said Lucian Grainge.

“I’m thrilled to join UMG. Music is special and uniquely universal; it drives culture in a way that nothing else quite does. Lucian has created a world-class organization that empowers employees to think for themselves, to be creative and break new ground, to take calculated risks, and to value competition and entrepreneurialism. It’s a culture that fundamentally understands that success requires true diversity and real inclusion and continuous improvement,” Hutcherson added.

Hutcherson joins UMG from the National Basketball Association, where he served as the head of human resources for the NBA, WNBA, NBA G League and NBA 2K League.

Prior to joining the NBA in July 2014, Hutcherson was Managing Director and Chief HR Officer for the U.S. and Canada Division of the financial firm Marsh. He also held senior HR roles at Mercer, a financial services and human resource consulting firm, including Chief Human Resources Officer – Americas, and Global Leader for Mercer’s Outsourcing and Global Operations and Shared Services businesses.