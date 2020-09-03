The Bob Lefsetz Podcast: Chuck Morris

Chuck Morris is a Denver legend who started in the club business and then went on to work for Barry Fey, Live Nation and AEG Presents. He also managed the Dirt Band and Big Head Todd & the Monsters. In addition to his emeritus status at AEG, Chuck is the Chairman of the newly-created Music Business Department at Colorado State University. Chuck is a fount of energy and wisdom, here he opines about today’s concert landscape, his history and the details of the new CSU program.

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/chuck-morris/id1316200737?i=1000489941989

https://open.spotify.com/episode/7stpLLIm6niCf0gChvLOux

https://www.stitcher.com/s?eid=77441465