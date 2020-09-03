Jeffrey Harleston, Jimmy Jam, Quincy Jones, Debra Lee, John Legend, and Sylvia Rhone Named As Honorary Chairs Of The Recording Academy’s Newly Launched Black Music Collective

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — The Recording Academy announced the creation of the Black Music Collective, a coalition of prominent black figures in the music industry who will help to foster inclusion within the Academy and the music community at large.

The collective will provide a platform for its membership to speak openly about new and emerging opportunities in the industry across all genres and develop ways to encourage more representation.

Jeffrey Harleston, Jimmy Jam, Quincy Jones, Debra Lee, John Legend, and Sylvia Rhone will all serve as honorary chairs of the BMC, with a leadership committee to be announced in the coming weeks.

Recording Academy Trustee Riggs Morales and Washington, D.C. Chapter Executive Director Jeriel Johnson will lead the initiative internally.

“The Black Music Collective is necessary to help drive the Recording Academy into a new era. Creating an open space for Black music creators can only benefit our membership as a whole,” said Harvey Mason jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “Through the past few months, I’ve been personally invested in propelling this collective along with Chapter leadership within the Academy. Together, we will elevate Black music creators within our organization and the industry at large.”

“As Black music continues to drive culture, it is essential we grow and maintain representation within the Academy and the music industry,” added Valeisha Butterfield Jones, Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer of the Recording Academy. “We’re thrilled to help develop the leaders of tomorrow with impactful educational and experiential programs that we will announce in coming weeks.”