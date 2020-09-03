Robert Pattinson, Dwayne Johnson Both Test Positive For COVID-19

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Production on Dark Knight, Warner Bros. latest iteration of the Batman franchise shut down this week after its star Robert Pattinson tested positive for coronavirus.

“A member of The Batman production has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating in accordance with established protocols,” a spokesman for Warner told Variety while Vanity Fair later identified the cast member as Pattinson.

This is the second time production on the film, which was shooting in the UK, has been halted. In March, the movie was put on hold amid the initial outbreak of COVID-19.

The Batman movie wasn’t Hollywood’s only brush with COVID-19 this week and actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson revealed that not only he, but his entire family have been diagnosed with coronavirus.

In a statement, he said the Johnsons appear to be on the mend and advised his fans to exercise caution in regards to the virus.

“I am happy to tell you guys that we, as a family, are good. We are on the other end of it, we are on the other side, we are no longer contagious, and we are, thank god, we are healthy. We have gotten through COVID-19 stronger and healthier. Believe me, I am counting my blessings because like all of us, we all have been hit by this thing, whether it is people we know, family we know, loved ones we know, friends we know. So we are counting our blessings right now because we’re well aware that it isn’t always the case you get on the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier.”