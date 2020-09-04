Electric Zoo To Take Over SiriusXM’s Diplo Revolution This Weekend

EDM live event producer Made Events signature Electric Zoo Festival will take over satellite broadcaster SiriusXM’s Diplo Revolution for a Labor Day weekend live stream featuring some of the biggest names in electronic music.

The event will try to fill the gap left by the cancellation of his year’s Electric Zoo festival, which was scheduled to take place from Sept. 4 – 6 at Randall’s Island in New York City.

SiriusXM’s Electric Zoo Takeover will showcase virtual DJ sets from artist including Above & Beyond, Dillon Francis, Gryffin, Jax Jones, Joel Corry, Major Lazer, RÜFÜS DU SOL, Steve Aoki and more.

The weekend-long broadcast will also feature archival performances from past Electric Zoo festivals, including sets from Armin van Buuren, Eric Prydz, Flux Pavilion and Kaskade.

