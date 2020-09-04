The Tortuga Music Festival Canceled For 2020

FT. Lauderdale (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers for the Tortuga Music Festival announced that the event has been canceled for 2020 and will instead shift their focus to reviving the event for 2021.

Hosted by Chris Stacey’s Rock The Ocean and produced by Live Nation, Tortuga 2020 was originally planned to take place in Ft. Lauderdale from October 2-4. The revised edition of the festival is now planned for November 12-14 in 2021.

The headliners for 2020, including Luke Bryan, Miranda Lambert and Tim McGraw, have all signed on for the 2020 edition of the festival.

Other artists on the bill include Jimmie Allen, Ingrid Andress, Barenaked Ladies, Gabby Barrett, Lee Brice, Blanco Brown, Billy Currington, DeeJay Silver, DJ Rock, Riley Green, Caylee Hammack, HARDY, Hirie, Jon Pardi, Chris Lane, Jon Langston, Tracy Lawrence, LOCASH, Kip Moore, Pitbull, Michael Ray, Runaway June, Cole Swindell, Toots and the Maytals, Vanilla Ice, Morgan Wallen, Rita Wilson and YA’BOYZ

All previously purchased passes for 2020 will be honored at the 2021 festival and for fans that can’t make it next year, refunds will be available until Sept. 20th.