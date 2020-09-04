Devo Frontman Launches ‘Postcards For Democracy’ Campaign To Keep Post Office Alive

(Hypebot) — For those who have relied on the Post Office for their entire lives, the very real threat to the institution is alarming to say the least. Here we look at what you personally can do to help keep it alive, thanks to the efforts of Devo frontman Mark Mothersbaugh.

Guest post by Bobby Owsinski of Music 3.0

Anyone who’s relied on the US Postal Service for their mail over the course of their life knows that there’s never been a time when we doubted we’d receive our mail or have a letter or package delivered to someone in a timely fashion. The Post Office is threatened now, but you can help make a difference with a small demonstration of support called Postcards For Democracy.

The brainchild of Devo frontman and television composer Mark Mothersbaugh and my friend singer/songwriter Beatie Wolfe, the aim of this campaign is to encourage as many people as possible to support USPS (at this critical time), our right to vote, and democracy as a whole via the power of art.

The demonstration asks you to buy USPS stamps, design a postcard, and then mail it to 8760 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

The postcards will become part of a collective art piece – presented in both a physical gallery and virtual space – art directed by Mothersbaugh and Wolfe.

If you’ve read this blog at all for the last 11 years you know that I try to stay out of politics and will continue to do so. That said, the Post Office is a vital part of not only our economy but our daily well-being as well. Any disruption in service hurts people waiting for crucial checks, medications, and communications with loved ones (not to mention the timely delivery of ballots). This is a way that you can help by just being creative.

Again, no one is asking you to donate, just take a little time to be creative on a postcard, buy a stamp, and send it off to do your part.

We’ve all taken the Post Office for granted all of our lives. It needs our help now and this is a quick, easy, and creative way to help it continue as we know it.