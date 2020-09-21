Warner Music Nordic President Jonas Siljemark Announces His Retirement Plans

(CelebrityAccess) — Jonas Siljemark, longtime Preside of Warner Music Nordic announced that after 18 years, he’s retiring from his post at the end of 2020.

In a statement posted to his social media, Siljemark said:

“To my sharp and fantastic co-workers; without you nothing would have been possible. We’ve been through a lot together, we’ve fought in tough times, but also celebrated glorious successes. You have repeatedly shown drive, innovative thinking and perseverance. I usually say that the trick as a leader is to hire people who are better than oneself, and I’ve followed my own advice!”

“To all of you artists, managers, songwriters, publishers out there; thank you for the music, the lyrics, the songs, the albums, all your flowing creativity and the good collaboration.”

“To the partners; thank you for great collaborations and support for our artists and their fantastic music. Together we have created magic; hits, awards, top charting songs, interviews and articles, concert experiences and so much more.”

Siljemark says he plans to focus his efforts on several startups and on developing his newly-built beach lodge on Zakynthos/Zante in Greece.

Following his Siljemark’s exit, Warner Music Finland’s Mark Fry will succeed him as President of Warner in the Nordics and Sweden.