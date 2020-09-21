Nominations Open For A2IM’s 2021 Liberia Awards

(CelebrityAccess) — Indie trade association A2IM announced that the Liberia Awards will mark the 10th anniversary of the indie-focused awards on June 17th, 2021.

A2IM is planning for the awards show to be held virtually, as it was in 2020, but said a live event was possible as well if conditions allow for it to be held safely.

While the Liberia Awards had previously focused on albums, the awards program has been expanded to include records, which are inclusive of singles, EPs, and albums in all categories

The Liberia Awards are open to independent music labels from every genre, size, and geographical location, who are invited to submit music, videos, artists, and campaigns for nomination consideration, with winners selected by ballot by peers.

Other changes for 2020 include the addition of a Humanitarian Award, which will honor programs and work by a person, artist, or company designed to better the world through the independent music community, and the Record of the Year, a new category developed in tandem with A2IM’s new initiative, A2IM Artist which launched earlier this year.

The 2021 Libera Award nominations are now open until Dec 7th at the Libera Awards Voting Platform, sponsored by Merlin.

2021 Libera Award Categories:

Record of the Year

Best R&B Record

Best Jazz Record (Presented by Qobuz)

Best Blues Record

Best Live/Livestream Act

Best Sync Usage

Breakthrough Artist

Creative Packaging

Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record

Best Country Record

Best Americana Record

Best Folk/Bluegrass Record

Independent Champion

Best Metal Record

Best Alternative Rock Record

Best Rock Record (Presented by Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP)

Best Punk Record

Label of the Year (Big) (Presented by ADA)

Label of the Year (Medium)

Label of the Year (Small)

Best Latin Record

Marketing Genius

Best Dance/Electronic Record

Video of the Year

Best Classical Record

Best Spiritual Record

Best World Record

Best Outlier Record

Best Reissue

A2IM Artist Record of the Year

A2IM Humanitarian Award