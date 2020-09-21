Nominations Open For A2IM’s 2021 Liberia Awards

(CelebrityAccess) — Indie trade association A2IM announced that the Liberia Awards will mark the 10th anniversary of the indie-focused awards on June 17th, 2021.
A2IM is planning for the awards show to be held virtually, as it was in 2020, but said a live event was possible as well if conditions allow for it to be held safely.
While the Liberia Awards had previously focused on albums, the awards program has been expanded to include records, which are inclusive of singles, EPs, and albums in all categories
The Liberia Awards are open to independent music labels from every genre, size, and geographical location, who are invited to submit music, videos, artists, and campaigns for nomination consideration, with winners selected by ballot by peers.
Other changes for 2020 include the addition of a Humanitarian Award, which will honor programs and work by a person, artist, or company designed to better the world through the independent music community, and the Record of the Year, a new category developed in tandem with A2IM’s new initiative, A2IM Artist which launched earlier this year.
The 2021 Libera Award nominations are now open until Dec 7th at the Libera Awards Voting Platform, sponsored by Merlin.
2021 Libera Award Categories:
Record of the Year
Best R&B Record
Best Jazz Record (Presented by Qobuz)
Best Blues Record
Best Live/Livestream Act
Best Sync Usage
Breakthrough Artist
Creative Packaging
Best Hip-Hop/Rap Record
Best Country Record
Best Americana Record
Best Folk/Bluegrass Record
Independent Champion
Best Metal Record
Best Alternative Rock Record
Best Rock Record (Presented by Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP)
Best Punk Record
Label of the Year (Big) (Presented by ADA)
Label of the Year (Medium)
Label of the Year (Small)
Best Latin Record
Marketing Genius
Best Dance/Electronic Record
Video of the Year
Best Classical Record
Best Spiritual Record
Best World Record
Best Outlier Record
Best Reissue
A2IM Artist Record of the Year
A2IM Humanitarian Award