Promoter 101 – Episode 219: Perryscope’s Norman Perry and Mint Talents’ C.J. Strock

The Promoter 101 Podcast Quarantine Sessions continue with Perryscope’s Norman Perry talking about building a global business that includes some of the biggest bands in the world.

***EXCLUSIVE*** Mint Talent Group’s C.J. Strock talks about his new Crew.

We get a NITO up-date from Entourage Talent’s Wayne Forte and Greenberg Traurig’s lobbyist Laurie McKay.

Hosted By: Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg + Works Entertainments’ Luke Pierce.

