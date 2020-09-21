Breaking News Industry Insider Industry News Promoter 101

Promoter 101 – Episode 219: Perryscope’s Norman Perry and Mint Talents’ C.J. Strock

The Promoter 101 Podcast Quarantine Sessions continue with Perryscope’s Norman Perry talking about building a global business that includes some of the biggest bands in the world.

***EXCLUSIVE*** Mint Talent Group’s C.J. Strock talks about his new Crew.

We get a NITO up-date from Entourage Talent’s Wayne Forte and Greenberg Traurig’s lobbyist Laurie McKay.

Hosted By: Emporium Presents’ Dan Steinberg + Works Entertainments’ Luke Pierce.

Direct Link:  https://is.gd/PDny8q

Email Dan + Luke: steiny@promoter101.net

