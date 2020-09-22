C.J. Strock, Patrick McAuliff And Phil Egenthal Partner To Launch Mint Talent Group

(CelebrityAccess) — A team of veteran booking agents who were formerly part William Morris Endeavor and Paradigm Talent Agency have teamed up to launch a new entertainment agency, Mint Talent Group.

Comprised of former WME agent C.J. Strock along with former Paradigm vets Patrick McAuliff and Phil Egenthal, Mint will be positioned as a full-service booking agency and entertainment company with an “artist-centric approach.”

Mint’s founding agents include Madison House alums Mary Allen & Cassie Siegel, Michael Morris & Ryan Owens from Paradigm, Peter Wiederlight, formerly of WME and former CAA veteran Logan Handelsman.

Mint’s roster at launch includes Allman Brothers Band, Blackberry Smoke, Brian McKnight, CloZee, Erasure, George Porter Jr., Mavis Staples, Rising Appalachia, Stick Figure, Trevor Hall, Steel Pulse, Stephen Marley, Bill Frisell, and Taj Mahal, among many others.

In addition to private and corporate booking, Mint will also provide client opportunities in brand partnerships through agency-wide partnerships with numerous brand executives and corporate buyers as well as voice-over work, television and film.

As well, Mint has re-imagined the agency marketing department and offers a proprietary 47 point marketing plan

MINT will also provide its clients with access to a premier artist fan club ticketing platform. This service provides artists with ancillary income and expanded fan contact information with no fee on the ticketing upcharge.

CJ Strock, in addition to overseeing his roster, will also head up Mint Sports, a division focused on leveraging Mint’s creative platform to create opportunities for athletes and coaches.

Mint has tapped Michael Morris to oversee the agency’s performing arts business and developing unique artist attraction for upcoming touring seasons.

Peter Wiederlight, former head of EDM festival booking at WME, will lead the charge for the agency’s festival business, while Ryan Owens will oversee MINT’s casino booking department.

“I am thrilled that we have built a new business based on positive core human values for all parties involved in the MINT Family. I am very proud of my partners, employees, and top to bottom across the Music client roster and Sports properties. Let’s go!” Strock said.

“The goal of MINT is to bring together great agents with amazing rosters so that both can thrive at a home that values the associate, agent and artist like family. The wealth of experience the MINT team brings to the group gives us the clout of a corporate without the limitations or boundaries,” McAuliff added.

“At MINT, we are building a foundation that supports both Artists and Agents growth for the entirety of their careers’… all the while carving out charitable and benevolent causes to support and empower with our efforts,” Egenthal said.