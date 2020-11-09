Indie Week Canada Goes Virtual This Week

(Hypebot) — Indie Week Canada goes online this week with a 5 day conference from Tues Nov 10 to Sat Nov 14.

It’s a rare chance for international attendees to experience one of Canada’s top music conferences.

“Indie Week Canada is committed to using this online platform to be a leader moving forward in a positive direction. Connecting artists, industry and fans from around the world is more important now than ever before as the music industry adapts and evolves. Now is the time to log on, connect, and move forward together,” said Darryl Hurs, Indie Week founder.

In addition, to the usual panels, Indie Week attendees can directly connect with delegates and other industry professionals through a variety of tools, events, and sessions. Delegates are also able to directly contact artists and other industry representatives to facilitate their own private 1-on-1 meetings.

For more information visit http://www.indieweek.com.