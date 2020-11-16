Stephanie Van Spronsen Launches An Artist Development Consultancy

(CelebrityAccess) — British concert veteran Steph Van Spronsen has launched a new talent consultancy aimed at fostering the careers of developing artists.

According to Music Week, the company, launched under Van Spronsen’s Baroness brand, will offer a range of services that include creative, digital, marketing, PR, touring, festivals, distribution, merchandise and more.

Van Spronsen’s new venture is tied up with Denmark’s Prime Collective and has “a number of acts already in the pipeline” Music Week reported.

“During my career I’ve seen so many bands make so many bad decisions because they didn’t have the guidance of an industry professional. I’ve always tried to help and mentor artists that I was passionate about alongside my current role, but now I can dedicate more time to consulting with developing artists and offering that guidance to help them take the next steps and presenting them to potential other key players in the industry when the time is right. I want to prepare these bands to be ‘industry ready’ and help develop all aspects of their career so I can present them to agents, managers and labels to take the next steps with them,” Van Spronsen told Music Week.

Van Spronson, who was interviewed last year by CelebrityAccess’s Larry LeBlanc, started her music career in the label world but more recently, has worked with Live Nation UK, handling public relations and bookings for festivals such as Download and Hellfest. She’s also toiled as an independent tour manager.