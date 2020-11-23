Bad Bunny Dropped Out Of His AMA Performance On Sunday Night After Testing Positive For Coronavirus

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Reggaeton recording artist Bad Bunny was forced to drop out of his scheduled performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday night after he came down with a case of coronavirus.

According to CNN, a rep for the artist said he was scheduled to perform his hit “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez live for the first time at Sunday’s AMA when he tested positive for the virus.

Fortunately, his bout of the ‘rona has so far been mild and his rep told CNN that the reggaeton star has not suffered from any significant symptoms.

Bad Bunny won two AMAs last night, picking up wins for Favorite Latin Male Artist and Favorite Latin Album for his latest solo album “YHLQMDLG.”