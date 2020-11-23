Muserk Expands Partnership With Japan’s JASRAC And Spain’s SGAE To Include Streaming Royalties

(CelebrityAccess) — Music and video global rights platform Muserk has expanded their relationship with several key performing rights collection societies, including the Japanese Society for Rights of Authors, Composers and Publishers (JASRAC), Japan’s largest musical copyright administration society as well as Spain’s largest society, The Spanish Society of Authors and Publishers (SGAE).

Muserk has been managing rights for both companies on YouTube, but under the terms of the new agreements, will expand their collections for JASRAC’s & SGAE’s U.S.-based mechanical rights across all digital platforms.

Additionally, Muserk will manage all Notice of Intent (NOI’s) for offline (physical) exploitation in the U.S., which was previously overseen by the Harry Fox Agency. The new deal will also see Muserk handle all of JASRAC’s and SGAE’s data management and collections for the American Mechanical Licensing Collective which was launched as part of the Music Modernization Act to oversee streaming royalty collection.

“JASRAC immediately saw significant results after partnering with Muserk for YouTube in the United States,” says JASRAC’s Director in charge of international, SUKO Manami, and continues: “Also, Muserk has been swift and responsive to all of JASRAC’s queries, hence we found it a logical step to extend the scope of our agreement with Muserk to further increase collections and market insights for our rights members.”

“The entire music industry has been hit hard by COVID19 and SGAE has been looking at ways to remedy the inevitable drop in collections. Muserk has been delivering impressive results to SGAE on YouTube and has a strong presence in the United States. Their scalable and proprietary technology solutions mean that SGAE will get maximum collections from the US without having to build out and maintain yet another data exchange and rights management flow,” added SGAE’s Director of International, Javier Pelegrin.