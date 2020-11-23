Brian Egan Joins Concord With An Eye Towards Acquisitions

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Independent music label group and publisher Concord announced the appointment of Brian Egan as Executive Vice President, Strategic Planning and Advancement.

Egan will take point on projects focused on analysis and competitive assessments and will be tasked with identifying strategic investment opportunities for Concord, working in tandem with Concord’s Chief Business Development Officer, Steve Salm, on potential acquisitions.

He will be based in New York, out of the label’s -new Manhattan offices.

“Brian has a deep understanding of Concord’s businesses and possesses a vast set of unique skills and experience, all of which makes him the perfect executive for this new position,” commented Concord CEO Scott Pascucci. “Great things are on the horizon for Concord and we are happy to have Brian’s expertise to help in shaping that future,” continued Valentine.

Egan brings considerable experience in the world of finance to his new role, starting at global investment firm Barings (then Wood Creek Capital) as an analyst after he graduated from Dartmouth.

He spent more than a decade at Barings and worked his way up to become Managing Director and leader of the Media & Entertainment group in the Private Equity/Real Assets group at the company, where he developed numerous contacts in the entertainment world.

In addition to serving on the Concord Board of Directors, Brian has also served on the Board of Trafalgar Entertainment Group.