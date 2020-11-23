Taylor Swift Named Artist Of The Year At The 2020 American Music Awards

Los Angeles, CA (November 22, 2020) – Dan+Shay, Justin Bieber, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd, all tied for the most wins at this year’s American Music Awards, but only Taylor Swift was named Artist of the Year.

Swift, who did not attend the awards show in person, also won favorite music video of the year for “Cardigan” and female artist of 2020.

The Biebs took top honors for male artist, and “10,000 hours,” his collab with country duo Dan + Shay picked up wins for collaboration of the year and favorite country song of the year. The Weeknd dominated the soul & RB categories, winning male artist, album and song, while soul and R&B female artist went to Doja Cat.

Kane Brown won the award for best male country artist for 2020, while Blake Shelton won the award for country album for his hit “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”. Maren Morris was named the AMA’s female country artist of the year.

In the hip hop category, the late Juice WRLD, who died in late 2019, was posthumously named favorite male artist, with the other side of that award going to Nikki Minaj. Roddy Ricch picked up the win for favorite rap album for his 2020 release “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial” while Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion ode to female sexuality, “WAP” took best song.

Performances for the night included Justin Bieber’s opening performance of “Lonely,” with Benny Blanco on piano, and “Holy” and the Biebs later teamed up with Shawn Mendes for a rendition of their newly-released single “Monster.”

Hip-Hop/R&B legends, Bell Biv DeVoe returned to the stage to perform “Do Me (Remix),” and “Poison,” in a set that ended with a defiant fist-raise, while Billie Ellish debuted her newest song “Therefore I Am,” with some help from her brother and producer Finneas.

BTS closed out the night, remote from Seoul, South Korea, with a nearly six-minute performance of their newly released song ”Life Goes On” and fan favorite hit “Dynamite.”

Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, presenters at this year’s American Music Awards included: Anthony Anderson, Cara Delevingne, Christian Serratos, Ciara, David Dobrik, Derek Hough, G-Eazy, Kristen Cavallari, Laverne Cox, Megan Fox, Paris Hilton, and Tayshia Adams.

The show was broadcast live from The Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, and is the only American awards show where the winners are voted for entirely by fans.

AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS 2020 WINNERS

Artist of the Year: Taylor Swift

New Artist of the Year: Doja Cat

Collaboration of the Year: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Favorite Social Artist: BTS

Favorite Music Video: Taylor Swift “cardigan”

Favorite Male Artist – Pop/Rock: Justin Bieber

Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock: Taylor Swift

Favorite Duo of Group – Pop/Rock: BTS

Favorite Album – Pop/Rock: Harry Styles “Fine Line”

Favorite Song – Pop/Rock: Dua Lipa “Don’t Start Now”

Favorite Male Artist – Country: Kane Brown

Favorite Female Artist – Country: Maren Morris

Favorite Duo of Group – Country: Dan + Shay

Favorite Album – Country: Blake Shelton “Fully Loaded: God’s Country”

Favorite Song – Country: Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber “10,000 Hours”

Favorite Male Artist – Rap/Hip Hop: Juice WRLD

Favorite Female Artist – Rap/Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj

Favorite Album – Rap/Hip Hop: Roddy Ricch “Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial”

Favorite Song – Rap/Hip Hop: Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion “WAP”

Favorite Male Artist – Soul/R&B: The Weeknd

Favorite Female Artist – Soul/R&B: Doja Cat

Favorite Album – Soul/R&B: The Weeknd “After Hours”

Favorite Song – Soul/R&B: The Weeknd “Heartless”

Favorite Male Artist – Latin: Bad Bunny

Favorite Female Artist – Latin: Becky G

Favorite Album – Latin: Bad Bunny “YHLQMDLG”

Favorite Song – Latin: KAROL G & Nicki Minaj “Tusa”

Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock: Twenty One Pilots

Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary: Jonas Brothers

Favorite Artist – Contemporary Inspirational: Lauren Daigle

Favorite Artist – Electronic Dance Music (EDM): Lady Gaga

Favorite Soundtrack: Birds of Prey: The Album