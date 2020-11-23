Simon Robson Named President Of International At WMG

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Warner Music Group has named Simon Robson as president of International, Recorded Music for the label giant.

In this new central leadership role, Robson will oversee WMG’s operations outside of the U.S. and U.K. He will be based on WMG’s London offices and report directly to Max Lousada, Global CEO of Recorded Music, Warner Music Group.

In his new role, Robson will also collaborate with Eric Wong, President and Chief Marketing Officer, Recorded Music and Maria Weaver, the recently appointed President of WEA.

Robson has been a part of the WMG team for more than 20 years, serving most recently as President of Warner Music Asia since 2015. While leading the regional division, he oversaw the expansion of the label group in key markets such as China, Japan, Korea, and Indonesia, and opened a new affiliate in Vietnam.

He also led WMG’s pivot to a digital-first business model in Asia and played a role in the successful launch of labels such as Spinnin’ Asia and Japanese urban label +809.

“Our business is more international than ever, with incredible music coming from all parts of the globe. I’m looking forward to helping build our local rosters, foster artistic pollination across territories, and develop long-term, global careers for our artists. The paths to international success are multiplying rapidly, and it’ll be fantastic to work with Warner’s talented leadership around the world, many of whom I’ve already had the pleasure of knowing over the years. I’ve learned so much from my time in Asia, I’m delighted to be taking on this exciting new role, and I’m hugely ambitious for our artists, our people, and our future,” Robson said.

An announcement about his successor at Warner Music Asia will be made in the coming weeks.