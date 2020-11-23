Music Week Might Go Monthly

(Hypebot) — UK music industry trade Music Week will stop weekly publication, according to a now-deleted LinkedIn job post.

The ad by owners Future plc sought to hire a Digital Editor for Music Week.

“The economics of Music Week as a weekly magazine are no longer viable,” said the ad, “so we must look for other ways to serve our readership and build new sustainable revenue streams, both in the UK and internationally.”

“Music Week’s competition is hotting up too – its long-established brand leadership is facing increased pressure from its competitors, including some who have significant strengths in digital media,” stated the surprisingly frank job post.

Perhaps because of the frankness, the job listing is no longer up on LinkedIn.

Here is the full text mirrored on UK job site Laimoon.

Music Week has been the leading trade media brand for the UK music industry for over 60 years, and is essential reading for anyone who needs to understand the business of music, from vinyl to streaming, from the Dublin Castle all the way to Wembley Stadium.

As well as covering industry news as and when it happens, our editorial team creates exclusive content that delves deeper into key industry issues. We have unrivalled access to the most powerful music business executives, both in the UK and abroad, and our unique relationships with a variety of trade bodies and chart providers, including the UK’s Official Charts Company, means we are able to analyse the data and trends that lie behind the modern music industry.

Music Week is undergoing a transformation. Long known as a weekly music magazine, published primarily for the UK market, it has been impacted by a number of external market factors and significant economic pressures which mean that Music Week must move into a new phase of its development.

The ever-changing expectations of its readers mean that the brand will inevitably move over time to a digital-first proposition, serving both its audience and commercial clients with informative, compelling and impactful content across a variety of media platforms, including live events (when they are permitted to return). Music Week’s competition is hotting up too – it’s long-established brand leadership is facing increased pressure from its competitors, including some who have significant strengths in digital media.

The economics of Music Week as a weekly magazine are no longer viable, so we must look for other ways to serve our readership and build new sustainable revenue streams, both in the UK and internationally.

For the time being Future remains committed to Music Week in print, but monthly. The planned move of the MusicWeek.com website in Q3 FY21, with a paywalled facility, will open up new opportunities for the brand to serve its audience and clients.

