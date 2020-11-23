Sheena Way Named VP Of Content & Programming At The Chase Center

SAN FRANCISCO (CelebrityAccess) — The Golden State Warriors and Chase Center announced the hire of Sheena Way as Vice President of Content and Programming at the arena.

In her new role, Way will oversee programming at the Chase Center and Thrive City, including concerts, sporting events, premium live events, outdoor plaza activations and special events.

he will report directly to Chase Center General Manager Kim Stone.

“Sheena brings a wide breadth of experience in the live events industry along with a deep relationship with influential agents, managers and promoters,” said Stone. “Having shown the ability to bring world-class tours to Edmonton and creatively program Rogers Place and ICE District, I am confident she will step right in and continue to make Chase Center and Thrive City a must-stop destination for artists and guests.”

Before her new role at the Chase Center, Way served as Vice President, Live Entertainment for the Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG), where she oversaw live events at the Rogers Center, home to the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers. Her purview included the Downtown Community Arena, the Ice District, and all premium rental space withing OEG.

Way also oversaw the grand opening of Rogers Place, including the ribbon cutting ceremony and open house, along with almost a dozen productions in the early days of the venue, including the first UFC event in the market.

Prior to OEG, Way served as Director, Live Entertainment for Canucks Sports and Entertainment, where she was responsible for all bookings at Rogers Arena in Vancouver. She also held positions in th emarket with Live Nation Entertainment, House of Blue Concerts and the Sam Feldman Agency.

“I’m thrilled to join this team of high performers at Chase Center and add to the already impressive list of top musical acts that have played the venue,” said Way. “Chase Center has given San Francisco a much-needed world-class venue and has become a must-play destination in the entertainment industry. I’m looking forward to building on the momentum and making this world class arena a premium international entertainment destination throughout the year.”