AEG Presents To Bring A New Concert Venue To West London As Part Of The Olympia London Development

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — Live entertainment company AEG Presents has been confirmed as one of the first tenants of the under-construction Olympia London mixed use entertainment district.

AEG Presents will be bringing a new, 4,400-capacity purpose-built live music venue in the existing west exhibition hall. The vene will be operated by AEG Presents.

Other announced tenants include citizenM, who plan to build a 145-room hotel, and Hyatt, who will bring a 196-room hotel to the complex that will also include meeting rooms, guest suites. a bar and a deli.

The £1.3 billion Olympia redevelopment project is intended to create a new cultural hub in West London. Other planned offerings for Olympia London include a four-screen arthouse cinema, 1,500-seat theatre, restaurants, shops, cafés, hotels, and 550,000 sq ft of office and co-working space.

The Heatherwick Studio and SPPARC-designed project will also see the enhancement of the existing exhibition halls and 2.5 acres of new public space created.

“This is a very exciting opportunity. Olympia is steeped in British music history as far back as Jimi Hendrix in the 60s. AEG Presents are delighted to be part of the new development and we plan to create more iconic shows for London audiences.”

“It’s been a challenging year for the events, live entertainment, retail and hospitality sectors – but having these three partners on board is a real positive for London and a clear indication of confidence in both the city and this iconic landmark as a destination for culture and creativity. The Olympia project will give a real boost to the local economy, bringing in an extra £9m per year in consumer spending to Hammersmith & Fulham, so we are very pleased to be taking another big step towards the realization of a new vision for this area,” added John Hitchcox, chairman of Yoo Capital, the leading investor on the project.