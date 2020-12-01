SoundCloud Shakeup: Kerry Trainor To Step Down As CEO To Be Replaced By President Michael Weissman

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Open streaming platform SoundCloud announced a major change in leadership as CEO Kerry Trainor revealed plans to step back with SoundCloud’s President Michael Weissman to succeed him at the helm.

“When I first organized the group to invest in SoundCloud in 2017, the mission was to ensure the future of one of the world’s iconic cultural platforms–for creators, listeners, the team and investors alike. There is only one SoundCloud in this world, which we owe to the vision of our Founders, Alex and Eric. Leading this platform and incredible global team through these transformational years has been an immense privilege. It is a great joy to name–and confirm with the SoundCloud Board–my partner and friend, Mike Weissman, as my successor. I look forward to continuing to work with Mike and the team as a member of the Board,” Trainor said in a statement announcing the leadership transition.

“I’m honored to lead SoundCloud’s next chapter,” added Michael Weissman, President, SoundCloud. “The company is in one of its most exciting moments in its history, and I’m thrilled to work alongside SoundCloud’s team and Board to lean into our unique position and opportunity in music. Kerry and I have worked together for nearly a decade, and I want to thank him for his vision and leadership to reposition SoundCloud for growth and, personally, for his partnership, friendship, and support for me to take the helm.”

Weissman joined SoundCloud in 2017 as Chief Operating Officer and transitioned to President in 2019. During his tenure with the company, he played a significant role in the company’s music licensing efforts, developing ad sales partnerships in the U.S. and the acquisition and integration of artist services company, Repost Network.

Following his resignation from the role of CEO, which will be effective January 1, 2021, Trainor will remain a member of SoundCloud’s Board of Directors, the company said.