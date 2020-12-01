Jeff Nickler And Casey Sparks Reunite As GM And Assistant GM At The Moody Center

AUSTIN, TX (CelebrityAccess) — Venue development, management, and advisory company Oak View Group announced the appointment of Jeff Nickler and Casey Sparks to senior roles at the still-under-development Moody Center in Austin.

Nickler has been named senior vice president of OVG Austin and Moody Center general manager and will oversee operations at the venue in addition to his current role as senior vice president of OVG’s Arena Alliance.

Casey Sparks will join the company as vice president of OVG Austin and assistant general manager, and will report to Nickler.

Both Nickler and Sparks will be based on Austin and the appointments reunite the duo who previously worked together as general manager and assistant general manager respectively at the 19,000-capacity BOK Center in Tulsa.

Nickler will oversee the development and opening of Moody Center while focusing on the development of new business in the Midwest region, reporting to Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group.

With almost two decades in the facilities management industry, Sparks will take on oversight of day-to-day operation and opening of the new Moody Center, as well as overseeing marketing, operations, ticketing, finance, booking, business development, and event production.

“The Moody Center will be a world-class destination for major acts and fans, and I am confident Jeff and Casey’s passion and vision for the project will take the venue to greater heights and create an energy and excitement that spreads throughout the UT campus and surrounding community. I’m very pleased to welcome them both to their new roles in Austin.”

Built for an estimated $338 million, the 15,000-capacity Moody Center is scheduled to open in early 2022 and is intended to replace the 43-year-old Frank C. Erwin Jr. Center at The University of Texas at Austin campus.

When it opens, the venue will host Texas men and women’s basketball games, graduations, and community events, as well as major concerts and live entertainment.