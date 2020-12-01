RBC Bluefest And The German Embassy Team Up For The Holidays

OTTAWA, Ontario (CelebrityAccess) — Organizers of the RBC Bluesfest are teaming up with the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany to help bring a little holiday cheer with a musical take on the traditional Advent calendar

From December 1st through December 24th, some of Ottawa’s finest musicians will perform a song a day to help fans get into the holiday mood.

“In Germany, the 24 days leading up to Christmas – the Advent – are all about anticipation of the feast to come. In the darkest time of the year, a little door opens every day on our advent calendar and brings us joy. It is a feeling we want to offer to everybody in this particularly difficult year.” says German Ambassador Sabine Sparwasser.

“Bluesfest and its executive director, Mark Monahan, have been supporting many wonderful musicians in the Ottawa region. We are thrilled to join up with them for our ‘a song a day’ project, and we hope that many music lovers will enjoy great performances by local talent. Please check out your holiday song every morning, invite others to join – and have a safe and happy holiday.”

Performances will cover a wide range of music, from German holiday classics to performances by traditional Inuktitut throat singers. Artists lined up to perform at the event include: Tarniriik; Kellylee Evans; Angelique Francis; Kristine St Pierre; Jamaal Jackson Rogers; Cara Gilbertson-Boese; Megan Laurence and Lucas Heneman; Catriona Sturton; Julie Corrigan; Rebecca Noelle; and Jeff Rogers & JW Jones.

“Our aim is to present something exciting and entertaining for Christmas that will benefit music fans and musicians alike,” said Bluesfest boss Mark Monahan.

The German Embassy, which typically provides financial support for cultural events such as the Otttawa International Jazz Festival and Chamberfest dedicated some of their budget this year to help local artists.

“It’s been a very difficult year to do anything live, and so we thought of doing something where we can engage young, local artists and spread the holiday cheer at the same time,” German Ambassador Sabine Sparwasser told the Ottawa Citizen. “We came up with the idea of the Advent calendar and found the perfect partner in Ottawa Bluesfest.”

The pre-recorded performances will be offered free of charge as a holiday gift and can be viewed at: http://sogerman.ca/advent-calendar/