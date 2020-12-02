Madison Square Garden Entertainment Teams Up With Squarespace For Virtual Concert Series

NEW YORK, NY (CelebrityAccess) – Madison Square Garden Entertainment is partnering with website building platform Squarespace to bring a brand new virtual concert series to life this month.

The streaming concert series will feature different emerging artists, who will perform each Friday for three weeks. The series kicks off on December 4th with a performance by singer-songwriter Maude Latour, with pop R&B artist Adrian Daniel lined up for the following week on December 11 and indie rockers The Shacks are set to close the series out on December 18th.

The three-week series will be streamed via Madison Square Garden’s Facebook, YouTube and Instagram and Squarespace’s Facebook, YouTube and Instagram. The performances will remain available for viewing on The Garden’s and Squarespace’s Facebook and YouTube pages following the initial stream.

“We’re always looking for meaningful ways for artists to share their music with new and existing fans,” said Darren Pfeffer, executive vice president, MSG Entertainment. “This partnership with Squarespace allows us to spotlight three incredible New York-based artists, while also helping to support two charities that are making a big difference for young people and the arts community. I look forward to following these talented performers’ careers and, one day, seeing them perform at The World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden.”

The concerts will also help to support several tri-state area charities and fans will be able to donate to arts and education advocacy organizations Art Start during the streams on December 4 and 11 and Garden of Dreams during the stream on December 18.

Additionally, as part of the partnership, both MSGE and Squarespace will make donations to the two charities as well.

“The Garden of Dreams Foundation was created to bring life changing opportunities to young people in need, and we’re so grateful to MSG Entertainment and Squarespace for highlighting our work and helping to further our mission,” said Kristine Burton, vice president, Garden of Dreams. “The funds raised through this series will support our young performers and provide them with the tools and experiences they need to follow their dreams. These young people are facing life-altering obstacles such as illness or financial challenges and performing is an important outlet for them during a critical time in their lives.”

“We at Art Start are excited to partner with MSG Entertainment and Squarespace,” said Mariama Noguera-Devers, deputy director, Art Start. “The fundraising efforts and mentorship sessions will greatly impact our New York City youth participants in our Creative Connections Program. Like MSG Entertainment and Squarespace, we believe in the importance of creating vital opportunities for up and coming artists to imagine, believe and explore.”