Roc Nation Rapper Casanova One Of 18 People Indicted In Gang-Related Charges

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Law enforcement officials on Tuesday announced sweeping indictments of multiple people on gang-related charges, including Roc Nation rapper Casanova.

The indictments include alleged drugs, firearms, racketeering, and murder charges for 18 suspects, including 34-year-old Caswell Senior, better known as the Roc Nation recording artist Casanova.

According to the Associated Press, Acting U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss and other law enforcement officials unveiled the indictments against the alleged suspects, accusing them of being members of the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation gang operating in the New York region.

“Members of Gorilla Stone committed terrible acts of violence, trafficked in narcotics, and even engaged in brazen fraud by exploiting benefits programs meant to provide assistance in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Strauss said in the statement.

Casanova is facing charges of conspiracy to commit racketeering; conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, and firearms possession.

According to the New York office of the FBI’s Twitter account, authorities are still seeking Casanova who they claim has connections in New York and New Jersey.

A native of Brookyln, Casanova had his first big breakthrough in 2015 when he released “It Go Down When You Trappin,” his take on Yo Gotti’s 2015 hit “Down in the DM.” A year later, he scored a second hit with his original song “Don’t Run.”

Casanova’s company, 2X Entertainment, entered a partnership with Warehouse Music Group/Roc Nation in 2017.