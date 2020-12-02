John Pantle Is Studying The Impact Of COVID-19 On The Entertainment Industry

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Veteran talent agent John Pantle is studying the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the live music industry, including the mental health and well-being of industry professionals.

Pantle, who until 2018 served as Vice President of Concerts at APA, and more recently as an agent Sound Talent Group, has also been pursuing his master’s degree in communications at California State University, Fullerton.

“This semester, my partner Jefferson Denim (who is also in the business as a podcaster and musician) decided to study how COVID-19 is impacting the Live Music Industry,” Pantle said. “This pandemic has affected much of what I do (and maybe what you do) during the day, and I find that many people – friends, compatriots, clients, teammates – are being impacted in ways none of us have realized could happen.”

“So we did what any of us would do and are doing – figure out a way to understand this mathematical problem that is COVID-19 and learn as much as we can as to this moment in time, and to the resilience of our community.”

To gather data for the study, Pantle and Denim devised a survey for people working in the industry. The survey should take 7-10 minutes to complete and is completely anonymous.

If you are over the age of 18 and wish to participate, the survey can be found at: https://fullerton.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_eLL5VChFJNhium9

“If you feel that this was worth your time, please feel free to share this with others – we are a community, and our goal is to understand where our community is at in a fuller context,” Pantle said.