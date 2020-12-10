Downtown Acquires The Catalog of Songwriter Chris Braide

(CelebrityAccess) — Downtown Music Publishing snapped up another set of music copyrights with the acquisition of the music catalog of noted songwriter Chris Braide.

The deal covers music that Braide co-wrote with singer-songwriter Sia, including “Big Girls Cry,” “Helium,” “Flames,” “Unstoppable,” as well as cuts by Lana Del Rey, Christine Aguilera, Britney Spears, Robin Schulz, Selena Gomez, Halsey, and Yuna, among others.

“It’s my genuine pleasure to entrust the team at Downtown with these works,” said Chris Braide in a press release announcing the signing. “The songs included are some of my favorites and represent an important era of my songwriting career. I am confident that these works and my creative legacy will be well looked after by Downtown.”

“Chris’ work has helped shape so much of the musical landscape over the past decade, and I am delighted that he has entrusted Downtown to be the custodian of incredible songs from his rich and diverse catalogue,” added Mike Smith, Global President of Downtown Music Publishing. “Few have his incredible versatility or can write with his breadth, as easily at home with Beyoncé and Sia as with Marc Almond and Glenn Tilbrook. He is a master of his craft and a true original.”

Negotiations for the acquisition were led by Downtown Music Publishing’s parent company, Downtown Music Holdings and Senior Vice President of Global Business Development Bruce Lampcov.

Chris Braide was represented in the transaction by entertainment lawyer Brian Schall, a partner with Wolf, Rifkin, Shapiro, Schulman & Rabkin, LLP