ILMC 33 To Host The Debut Of Pulse, A New Technology And Live Events Platform

LONDON (CelebrityAccess_ == Organizers for The International Live Music Conference announced the launch of Pulse, a new industry platform focused on the increasingly vital nexus of technology and live events.

Created through a collaboration between veteran Paradigm booking agent Mike Malek and digital entertainment expert Yvan Boudillet (TheLynk) the inaugural Pulse will take place on March 3rd at next year’s fully virtual ILMC.

Topics already on tap for the debut of Pulse at ILMC include The New Fan Experience considering fan engagement in the plethora of new virtual performance spaces online with Danny Rukasin and Brandon Goodman (Best Friends Music), Sheri Bryant (Sansar), Ric Salmon (Driift) and Tommas Arnby (Locomotion).

Some of the events scheduled for the inaugural Pulse include:

Pitch sessions, addressing the best new tech and innovations with host and longtime tech evangelist Steve Machin (LiveFrom).

The Business of Tech which looks at emerging business models and new deals around tech and music, with Cheryl Paglierani (United Talent Agency), Justin Lubliner (The Darkroom), Lesley Olenik (Live Nation), and Steven Hancock (MelodyVR).

Sweet Streams: Best in Class invites the leaders in the livestreaming space to share best practice and insight, with Sara Bollwinkel (Paradigm) and Natasha Bent (Mother Agency)

The Livestreamers Guide to Live Music collects a line-up of gamers, streamers and platform heads, including Trivium guitarist and vocalist Matt Heafy, to tell the live sector what’s in store for the future of streaming and music.

Companies already confirmed to be taking part in the first Pulse include Driift, Moment House, MelodyVR, Maestro, Sansar, Live Nation, The Darkroom, LiveFrom Events and Locomotion.

While Pulse is debuting at next year’s ILMC, Pulse is not native to that event and organizers expect to host Pulse conversations at other events, and virtual summits as the platform develops an independent media presence.

“What’s exciting about Pulse is that – just like the fast-evolving technology that it’s obsessed with – it’s a fluid, transportable format,” says Boudillet. “As ILMC is the live music industry’s most prestigious annual event, it made sense to launch Pulse there in March, but we’re excited to see where it goes next.”