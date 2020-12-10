The Rolling Stones Sign With BMG For Neighboring Rights, Keith & Mick Extend Publishing Deal

(CelebrityAccess) — Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood, the four members of the legendary rock band The Rolling Stones have selected label services company BMG to oversee royalty collection for the band’s neighboring rights.

The decision by the Stones comes just six months after BMG announced the launch of their neighboring rights service.

“If you are in the business of selling services to artists and songwriters, these are the kinds of client you dream of attracting. We are immensely grateful to Mick, Keith, Charlie and Ronnie for putting their faith in us.”

Along with the neighboring rights, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards also extended their existing publishing deal with BMG, covering all of the works written by the pair in the past 50 years.

As well, BMG will continue to be directly responsible for publishing all of the songs written by The Rolling Stones songwriting team since 1983. Additionally, it will be responsible for handling Jagger and Richards’s shares of their pre-1983 copyrights which are represented by ABKCO (1963-1971) and EMI Music Publishing (1971-1983).

The extended agreement comes as the Stones are preparing for their 60th anniversary in 2022.