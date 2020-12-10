Liz Morentin Named Head Of Marketing At Ingrooves

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Music Marketer and distribution company Ingrooves Music Group announced the hire of veteran publicist Liz Morentin as Head of Marketing and Communications.

In the newly created role, Morentin will lead brand marketing and communications, as well as internal, external and B2B communications for Ingrooves.

Morentin brings substantial experience in music communications to the role. She most recently served as Executive Vice President of Communications for Paradigm Talent Agency and has held similar roles at Warner Bros Records, Live Nation, and dick clark productions, where she led communications on properties such as the American Music Awards and Rockin’ New Year’s Eve.

“We have been looking for an executive with the right set of skills to help us shape and lead our marketing and communications efforts and Liz fits the bill perfectly,” said Bob Roback, CEO of Ingrooves. “Her successful track record across a broad spectrum of entertainment companies and her highly honed skills as a storyteller make her a perfect fit for this role and we’re thrilled to have her onboard.”

“Bob Roback and the team at Ingrooves are at the forefront of modern independent music distribution with innovation and technology driving a network of global music experts that are setting the standard for what independent music distribution should be. I look forward to bringing their story to new audiences as they continue to innovate and expand their footprint globally,” added Morentin.