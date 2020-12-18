Blue Ox Music Festival Announces The Dates For Its In Person Return In 2021

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (CelebrityAccess) – Organizers for the Blue Ox Music Festival announced the dates for what they hope will be the 2021 in person edition of the popular Wisconsin festival.

The festival is set to take place at The Pines Music Park in Eau Claire, Wisconsin from August 19th – 21st, 2021.

The lineup announced for the festival includes headliners Jason Isbell, The 400 Unit, Shakey Graves, The Sam Bush Band, The Infamous Stringdusters, and more.

Tickets are now on sale and organizers report that the festival is already more than 50% sold out, however, it’s unclear how many of those tickets were holdovers from 2020 when the festival went virtual.