Jane’s Addiction, Perry Ferrell Sign With AGI

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Artist Group International announced the signing of the iconic alt-rock band Jane’s Addiction.

According to AGI, Michael Arfin and Marsha Vlasic are the responsible agents who will work with the band.

The deal will also see AGI represent Perry Farrell’s solo career as well.

Formed in Los Angeles in 1985, the band’s current lineup includes frontman Perry Ferrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Chris Chaney, and drummer Stephen Perkins. The group’s early studio albums, including, Nothing’s Shocking (1988) and Ritual de lo habitual (1990) helped to vault Jane’s Addiction to international acclaim and cement them as one of the leading bands of the alt-rock movement.