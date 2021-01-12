UTA Promotes Jason Richman As Co-Head Of Media Rights

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency announced the promotion of Jason Richman to co-head the agency’s Media Rights division.

In his new role, Richman will oversee the division alongside long-time MP Literary Partner Keya Khayatian who has held a leadership role in the media rights group since 2017.

“I am thrilled to co-lead the Media Rights division with Keya Khayatian,” said Richman. “We share a dedication to ensuring the artists we represent at UTA have the broadest opportunities to develop and adapt their work for the screen, particularly in this moment when the world needs the comfort of great content more than ever. I’m incredibly proud to be a part of UTA, which does this work on behalf of artists better than anyone in the creative community, and look forward to helping lead this team forward in this new position.”

Richman, who joined UTA in 2010, represents a diverse range of clients, including Celeste Ng, Stacey Abrams, Charles Yu, Salman Rushdie, Jesmyn Ward, Erik Larson, Elin Hilderbrand, Jia Tolentino, Samantha Irby, Tuca & Bernie creator Lisa Hanawalt, Lodge 49 creator Jim Gavin, Shrill co-creator Lindy West, The New Yorker journalist and 2020 Pulitzer Prize winner Ben Taub, and more. He also represents The Boston Globe in addition to the estates of Ray Bradbury, Charles Beaumont, Walter Dean Myers, and Norman Mailer.

He’s also played a key role in recent high-profile deals, such the sale of the rights to his client Celeste Ng’s debut novel Everything I Never Told You to Annapurna TV amid an intense multi-studio bidding war.

“Over the course of his career at UTA, Jason has demonstrated an incredible ability to identify emerging and underrepresented storytellers and amplify their voices within the film and television landscape,” stated UTA Co-President David Kramer. “Like his clients, Jason is a dynamic thought leader, and I know that together he and Keya will help further expand the Media Rights Group’s success in discovering new artists and bringing their compelling stories to life.”

Prior to joining UTA, Richman graduated from Stanford University with a B.A. in English.