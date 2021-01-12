Ryan Farlow Joins Arrival Artists

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Arrival Artists, the new talent agency launched by Ali Hedrick, Erik Selz, John Bongiorno, Karl Morse and Ethan Berlin in October, announced the addition of veteran agent Ryan Farlow to the team.

Farlow will be joined in the jump to Arrival by his client roster, which includes Andy Shauf, Connan Mockasin, Charlie Cunningham, Enter Shikari, Georgia, Lido Pimienta, Mercury Rev, Patrick Watson, Ryley Walker, San Fermin, Shura, Son Little, The Joy Formidable, and more.

“I’m absolutely over-the-moon with excitement to be joining Arrival,” says Farlow. “I’ve long admired these great agents and their highest quality of work and artist-first ethics. Along with ATC Live, I believe the aligned values and worldwide approach here will make Arrival a leading light for years to come. I’m excited to get to work.”

“I’m thrilled to have Ryan joining us at Arrival. If there is any agent who exemplifies what Arrival stands for, it’s Ryan. He is a true agent who books career artists, thrives in a team setting, is as creative as they come, and whose clients love him. His work is always so inspired. We are both from the Hudson Valley, and a mutual friend had connected us before he became an intern for Pinnacle back in 2007. We’ve worked side by side for close to fourteen years and we’re so excited to welcome him and his incredible roster of clients,” added Arrival’s John Bongiorno.

Based in New York, Farlow’s resume includes previous stints at numerous agencies, including Pinnacle, The Windish Agency, Paradigm, and Partisan Arts.

“Many of us at ATC have worked closely with Ryan over the last decade, so I am delighted he is joining Arrival. Driven by his love of music and passion for his artists, Ryan is an exceptional agent whose international perspective and network will further strengthen our global offering,” said ATC’s Alex Bruford.